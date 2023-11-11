Netflix Releases Live-Action One Piece Series' Blooper Reel

Series is green-lit for second season

Netflix released a blooper compilation video for season 1 of the live-action adaptation of Eiichirou Oda's One Piece on Saturday, during its Geeked Week livestream.

The series debuted exclusively on Netflix on August 31. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported. The series will have a second season.

The series ranked #1 on Netflix 's global English-language television rankings for three straight weeks on the service

The live-action cast includes:

The Japanese voice actors for Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji in the One Piece TV anime reprise their roles in the Japanese dub. Additionally, Iñaki Godoy and and Taz Skylar dub Luffy and Sanji, respectively, in Spanish.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the live-action series. Matt Owens ( Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) was the show's writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements were executive producers.

Original creator Oda, who also served as an executive producer, stated in May that the series would not launch until he was "satisfied." He added that "each and every entity involved is working in sync."

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga would start with the East Blue arc and "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promised to create "a true One Piece " after he discussed the project with Oda personally.