Kimi ga Nozomu Eien Visual Novel's Crowdfunding Ends Successfully with 58 Million Yen

Campaign reached all four stretch goals

Image courtesy of aNCHOR

KimNozo

Game developer's crowdfunding campaign for a "redevelopment project" for Age's) game ended on December 29, after raising a final total of 57,892,199 yen (about US$400,000), well over its 30,000,000 yen (about US$201,000) goal.

The campaign reached all four of its stretch goals, meaning the release will include the main game, the fan disc, the "Kanashimi wa Kaze no Yō ni" story, the "Mabunozo" extra scenario, Steam keys for the Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative games, and a digital pamphlet outlining the characters and setting of Muv-Luv's "Operation Zero" spinoff, which features the characters from Kimi ga Nozomu Eien .

The campaign launched on October 27 last year, and reached its 30,000,000 yen goal in a month.

Age launched the Kimi ga Nozomu Eien adult visual novel in August 2001 for PlayStation 2, Dreamcast, and PC. The company launched an improved version of the game in 2008 titled Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ~Latest Edition~ featuring enhanced graphics, added scenarios, and other improvements. Degica announced in 2016 that it would launch a Kickstarter for a remake of the game.

The game inspired a television anime in 2003. Funimation released the series on DVD under the English title Rumbling Hearts . The series inspired the Akane Maniax original video anime ( OVA ) in 2004, Ayumayu Theater net anime in 2006, and the Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ~Next Season~ OAV in 2007. Crunchyroll added the television anime in 2017, but the anime is no longer streaming on the service.