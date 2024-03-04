Live-Action Chūgaku Sei Nikki Series Streams on Netflix U.S., Canada

Series originally aired on TV in 2018

The live-action series adaptation of Junko Kawakami 's Chūgaku Sei Nikki manga is now available on Netflix . ANN can confirm the show is available in Japan, Canada, and the U.S. The show is streaming under the title Meet Me After School in English.

The live-action series aired on television in October 2018. Ayuko Tsukahara, Kentarō Takemura, and Toshio Tsuboi directed the series. Arisa Kaneko penned the script.

The series stars Kasumi Arimura and Kōshi Mizukami (who was acting at the time under the stage name Kenshi Okada) in his debut role.

A short "spinoff movie," which takes place before the events of the main story, was released in September before the series aired.

The manga is a love story between Akira Kuroiwa, a 14-year-old boy who knows nothing of love, and Hijiri Suenaga, his new 25-year-old homeroom teacher. One fated summer, Akira begins to realize he has feelings for Hijiri, but Hijiri has a long-distance fiance. The story follows the pair over the course of several years.

Kawakami ( It's your world , Galaxy Girl, Panda Boy ) launched the manga in June 2013, although the first volume did not ship until July 2016. The manga won the seventh anan Manga Awards in 2016, and made the list of manga for female readers on the 2017 "Kono Manga ga Sugoi" (This Manga is Amazing) list. The manga is ongoing, and Shodensha published the sixth volume in May 2020.

Source: Netflix via @WTK