Peach-Pit's Sei Shōnagon to Mōshimasu Manga Ends on May 1

Manga about Heian-era poet launched in August 2019

Image via Amazon © Peach-Pit, Kodansha

The May issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that manga artist duowill end their(My Name is Sei Shōnagon) manga in the next issue on May 1.

Peach-Pit launched the manga with the first two chapters in the magazine in August 2019. Kodansha published the manga's eighth volume on January 12.

The manga centers on the famous Heian-era poet and The Pillow Book author Sei Shōnagon, and on court life in the Heian era.

Kodansha announced in October that Peach-Pit will launch a sequel to their Shugo Chara! manga in the publisher's Nakayoshi magazine in summer 2024.

Peach-Pit ( Rozen Maiden , Shugo Chara! , Zombie-Loan , DearS ) ended Nishina Tesura wa Mitsukaranai (Tesura Nishina Can't Find It) — the "second season" of their Nishina Tesura manga series — in May 2018.

The duo launched their Rozen Maiden 0 manga series in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2016, and ended it in March 2019. The original Rozen Maiden manga series ran from 2002 to 2007 in Gentosha 's Monthly Comic Birz magazine and continued in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine from 2008 to 2014.

Tokyopop published Peach-Pit 's DearS and Rozen Maiden manga in North America. Del Rey and Kodansha published Shugo Chara! as well as Shugo Chara-chan! and Shugo Chara! Encore! , while Yen Press published their Zombie-Loan manga. All of these franchises inspired television anime.