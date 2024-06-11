Live-Action I Hear the Sunspot Series Reveals More Cast

The official website for the live-action series of Yuki Fumino 's I Hear the Sunspot ( Hidamari ga Kikoeru ) boys-love manga revealed more cast and a new visual for the series on Tuesday.

As previously announced, Motoki Nakazawa (right in visual above) plays Kōhei Sugihara, while Toranosuke Kobayashi (left) plays Taichi Sagawa.

The additional cast members include Takuma Usa (upper left in image above) as Tomoki Yokoyama, Omi Natsuki (upper right) plays Tetsu Yasuda, Naomi Nishida (lower left) as Ryōko Sugihara, and Denden (lower right) as Genji Sagawa.

The series will premiere first on June 26 on U-NEXT , ahead of the July 3 release on broadcast television. Fūga Yaegashi, Shō Makino, and Takanobu Harashima are directing episodes, and Izumi Kawasaki is writing the scripts.

One Peace Books publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Because of a hearing disability, Kōhei is often misunderstood and has trouble integrating into life on campus, so he learns to keep his distance. That is until he meets the outspoken and cheerful Taichi. He tells Kōhei that his hearing loss is not his fault. Taichi's words cut through Kōhei's usual defense mechanisms and open his heart. More than friends, less than lovers, their relationship changes Kōhei forever.

I Hear the Sunspot is Fumino's debut work, and it launched in Printemps Shuppan's Canna magazine in 2013. Printemps Publishing released the one-volume manga in October 2014, and released a sequel volume titled I Hear the Sunspot: Theory of Happiness ( Hidamari ga Kikoeru: Kōfuku-ron ) in May 2016. It received a sequel series I Hear the Sunspot: Limit ( Hidamari ga Kikoeru: Limit ) from 2017-2020. The third series I Hear the Sunspot : Four Seasons ( Hidamari ga Kikoeru : Shunkashuutou ) launched in 2021. Printemps shipped the third compiled volume on May 30. One Peace Books publishes the series in English and shipped the first volume in April 2023.

The series inspired a live-action film starring Hideya Tawada and Akira Onodera in June 2017.