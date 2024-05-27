Yuki Fumino's I Hear the Sunspot Boys-Love Manga Gets Live-Action Series

TV Tokyo announced on Tuesday that Yuki Fumino 's I Hear the Sunspot ( Hidamari ga Kikoeru ) boys-love manga is inspiring a live-action television series that airs on July 3.

Image via Hidamari ga Kikoeru TV series' Twitter

The drama stars (left to right):

Motoki Nakazawa as Kōhei Sugihara

Toranosuke Kobayashi as Taichi Sagawa

This is the first time that these two actors are starring in a live-action series on broadcast television.

The series will premiere first on June 26 on U-NEXT , ahead of the July 3 release on broadcast television. Fūga Yaegashi, Shō Makino, and Takanobu Harashima are directing episodes, and Izumi Kawasaki is writing the scripts.

One Peace Books publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Because of a hearing disability, Kōhei is often misunderstood and has trouble integrating into life on campus, so he learns to keep his distance. That is until he meets the outspoken and cheerful Taichi. He tells Kōhei that his hearing loss is not his fault. Taichi's words cut through Kōhei's usual defense mechanisms and open his heart. More than friends, less than lovers, their relationship changes Kōhei forever.

I Hear the Sunspot is Fumino's debut work, and it launched in Printemps Shuppan's Canna magazine in 2013. Printemps Publishing released the one-volume manga in October 2014, and released a sequel volume titled I Hear the Sunspot: Theory of Happiness ( Hidamari ga Kikoeru: Kōfuku-ron ) in May 2016. It received a sequel series I Hear the Sunspot: Limit ( Hidamari ga Kikoeru: Limit ) from 2017-2020. The third series I Hear the Sunspot : Four Seasons ( Hidamari ga Kikoeru : Shunkashuutou ) launched in 2021. Printemps ships the third compiled volume on May 30. One Peace Books publishes the series in English and shipped the first compiled volume in April 2023.

The series inspired a live-action film starring Hideya Tawada and Akira Onodera in June 2017.