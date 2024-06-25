Writer Hanai Warugi, Manga Author Shōichi Taguchi Launch New Manga

Bodokan! ~Onna, Shūjin Dōshi, Kangoku de Nanimo Okoranai Hazu ga naku~ yuri comedy manga launches on Thursday

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine announced on June 20 that writer Hanai Warugi and manga author Shōichi Taguchi will launch a new manga titled Bodokan! ~Onna, Shūjin Dōshi, Kangoku de Nanimo Okoranai Hazu ga naku~ (Bodokan! ~Women, Prisoners, It's Impossible that Nothing Will Happen Between Them in Prison~), on Kadokawa 's KadoComi manga service on Thursday.

Image via Monthly Comic Alive magazine's X/Twitter account ©Hanai Warugi ©Shouichi Taguchi

Taguchi also announced the new manga on his X/ Twitter account, and described the series as a "crazy yuri comedy manga." The story is about playing board games in prison, with forced yuri transformation as punishment for the loser. KadoComi first published the story as a one-shot manga in 2022, under the title "Bodokan!."

Taguchi launched the I Sold My Life for Ten Thousand Yen Per Year ( Jumyō wo Kaitotte Moratta. Ichinen ni Tsuki, Ichiman'en de. ) manga in August 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ app and website, and the manga series ended in October 2017. The manga is an adaptation of Sugaru Miaki 's Three Days of Happiness ( Mikkakan no Kōfuku ) novel, which Yen Press is releasing in English.

Taguchi launched the Futari Escape manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in July 2020, and the series ended in December 2022. Ichijinsha published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in February 2023. Seven Seas licensed the manga and released the fourth volume on December 26.

Taguchi published a seven-page serialization notice of a new manga titled The Good Witch Living in Gifu ( Gifu no Yoki Majo ) on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in December 2022. The notice did not specify a year when the manga will start serialization.

Source: Monthly Comic Alive magazine's X/ Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.