Omniscient Reader Manhwa Gets TV Anime

Crunchyroll announced at its industry panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that author singNsong, artist Sleepy-C, and adaptor UMI's Omniscient Reader (also translated as Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint ) manhwa is getting a television anime adaptation.

The event also revealed a visual.

Image via Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Indian subcontinent. Aniplex and Crunchyroll are involved in the production.

Image via Amazon © SingNsong, UMI (REDICE STUDIO), Sleepy-C, Ize Press

manhwa

Dokja was an average office worker whose sole interest was reading his favorite web novel 'Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse.' But when the novel suddenly becomes reality, he is the only person who knows how the world will end. Armed with this realization, Dokja uses his understanding to change the course of the story, and the world, as he knows it.

Naver's Webtoon service is releasing thein English digitally, and it describes the series:

The manhwa is based on singNsong's webnovel, which singNsong launched on Munpia in 2018. Sleepy-C launched the manhwa on Webtoon in May 2020.

Webtoon launched the manhwa in English in August 2020. The 209th chapter launched on the service on July 2. New chapters update every Tuesday.

Yen Press ' Ize Press imprint is releasing the manhwa in print, and it will release the fourth volume on September 17.

The manhwa releases on Line Manga in Japan under the title Zenchiteki na Dokusha no Shiten kara .

A Korean live-action film adaptation is also in the works.