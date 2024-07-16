1987 Ultraman: The Adventure Begins Animated Film Screens at G-Fest with New English Dub

Film gets Blu-ray, DVD release in 2025

Ultraman USA

Film news website Collider reported on July 9 that the) animated film would screen at this year's G-Fest event. The film was screened with a new Englishon Saturday. It was also announced thatwill release the film on Blu-ray and DVD in 2025.

Ultraman USA is an animated film collaboration between Tsuburaya Productions and Hanna-Barbera Productions based on Tsuburaya Productions ' Ultraman tokusatsu franchise . The film debuted in 1987.

Tsuburaya Productions released the film on Blu-ray Disc (image right) in Japan in 2018 with the English dub . The release included digital high-resolution copies of the original 35mm negatives for the film, not available in Japan since the film's LaserDisc release in 1991.

Tsuburaya Productions ' Ultraman: Rising , the latest Ultraman CG animated feature film debuted on Netflix on June 14, and ranked #2 on its global top 10 on the week of June 17-23, with 7.9 million views. The film also had a limited theatrical run in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom on June 14.

Ultraman Arc , the latest live-action series in the Ultraman franchise premiered in Japan on July 6, with the series' English dub version distributed at the same time on the Ultraman English YouTube channel. The series is also available on Ultraman 's Japanese YouTube channel, with 11 subtitle languages including English, Korean, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Latin, Portuguese, Hindi, Chinese, and Thai.

