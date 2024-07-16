×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
1987 Ultraman: The Adventure Begins Animated Film Screens at G-Fest with New English Dub

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Film gets Blu-ray, DVD release in 2025

ultramanusa
© Tsuburaya Productions
Film news website Collider reported on July 9 that the Ultraman USA (Ultraman: The Adventure Begins) animated film would screen at this year's G-Fest event. The film was screened with a new English dub on Saturday. It was also announced that Mill Creek Entertainment will release the film on Blu-ray and DVD in 2025.

Ultraman USA is an animated film collaboration between Tsuburaya Productions and Hanna-Barbera Productions based on Tsuburaya Productions' Ultraman tokusatsu franchise. The film debuted in 1987.

Tsuburaya Productions released the film on Blu-ray Disc (image right) in Japan in 2018 with the English dub. The release included digital high-resolution copies of the original 35mm negatives for the film, not available in Japan since the film's LaserDisc release in 1991.

Tsuburaya Productions' Ultraman: Rising, the latest Ultraman CG animated feature film debuted on Netflix on June 14, and ranked #2 on its global top 10 on the week of June 17-23, with 7.9 million views. The film also had a limited theatrical run in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom on June 14.

Ultraman Arc, the latest live-action series in the Ultraman franchise premiered in Japan on July 6, with the series' English dub version distributed at the same time on the Ultraman English YouTube channel. The series is also available on Ultraman's Japanese YouTube channel, with 11 subtitle languages including English, Korean, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Latin, Portuguese, Hindi, Chinese, and Thai.

Source: Collider (Ryan O'Rourke)

discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives