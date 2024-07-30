Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid Game's Trailer Previews Demo, Reveals DLC

Demo launched on Tuesday for August 6 game

Spike Chunsoft , Inc. released a demo for the upcoming Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid ( Natsu-Mon! 20-seiki no Natsuyasumi ) digital download game on Tuesday. The company also revealed the "Broadcast Over Sunset" DLC for the game.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch and Steam in North America and Europe on August 6.

The game will be available with audio in Japanese. There will be text in English and Japanese for Switch, and text in English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese for Steam .

TOYBOX Inc. and Millennium Kitchen Co., Ltd. developed the game. Kaz Ayabe was in charge of story, script, and direction.

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

Satoru, the son of a circus ringmaster, just arrived in a seaside town surrounded by nature. Enjoy a special summer in rural Japan, where you'll meet many people and have amazing experiences. In the game's open world environment go to various locations without loading times or screen changes. Swim in the sea, climb up the mountain, take a train to the neighboring town... Immerse yourself in this seamless world as you go on your adventure. Have fun interacting with both the people who live in the town and your fellow circus troupe members. As you spend your summer days in town, you will even be asked to direct the circus. A heartwarming summer vacation adventure awaits you.

The game debuted for Switch in Japan in July 2023, and got a release for PC via Steam in Japan on June 27.

Source: Press release