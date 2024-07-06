Spike Chunsoft to Release Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid in English for Switch, Steam on August 6

Demo for Switch launches on July 30

Spike Chunsoft , Inc. announced during the " Spike Chunsoft , Inc. Official Panel 2024" panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it will release the Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid ( Natsu-Mon! 20-seiki no Natsuyasumi ) game as a digital download for Nintendo Switch and Steam in North America and Europe on August 6. A demo for Switch will be available starting on July 30.

The game will be available with audio in Japanese and text in English and Japanese for Switch, and text in English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese for Steam .

TOYBOX Inc. and Millennium Kitchen Co., Ltd. developed the game. Kaz Ayabe was in charge of story, script, and direction.

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

Satoru, the son of a circus ringmaster, just arrived in a seaside town surrounded by nature. Enjoy a special summer in rural Japan, where you'll meet many people and have amazing experiences. In the game's open world environment go to various locations without loading times or screen changes. Swim in the sea, climb up the mountain, take a train to the neighboring town... Immerse yourself in this seamless world as you go on your adventure. Have fun interacting with both the people who live in the town and your fellow circus troupe members. As you spend your summer days in town, you will even be asked to direct the circus. A heartwarming summer vacation adventure awaits you.

The game released for Switch in Japan in July 2023, and released for Steam in Japan on June 27.

Source: Press release