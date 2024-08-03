Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st 2 episodes now streaming

Type-Moon announced on Sunday during day 1 of the "FGO Expo ～Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2024 9th Anniversary～" event that the Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai (Fate/Grand Order: Ritsuka Fujimaru Doesn't Get It) anime will get a second season. The first two episodes are available now to watch on the Fate/Grand Order YouTube channel. Episode 3 will debut on August 7, and new episodes will stream every Wednesday after.

Episode 1

Episode 2

The cast includes:

©TYPE-MOON / FGO PROJECT

Creatoris returning to personally serve as director, character designer, writer, technical and compositing director, and editor.

The anime received a New Year's special on December 31.

Tsuchida 's Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai slapstick comedy manga follows humanity's last Master Ritsuka Fujimaru. Fujimaru played a large part in restoring humanity, but his flaw is said to be his meekness.

Tsuchida has been serializing the manga on Kadokawa 's manga site Type-Moon Comic Ace since June 2020.



Sources: Fate/Grand Order's YouTube channel, (link 2, link 3), Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.