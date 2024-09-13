Natsume's Book of Friends Season 7 Anime's Short Promo Video Previews Ending Theme

New season debuts on October 7

The staff of Natsume Yūjin-Chō Shichi , the seventh season for the anime franchise based on Yuki Midorikawa 's Natsume's Book of Friends ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō ) manga, revealed a new short promotional video on Friday. The video previews Toshiki Kondō 's ending theme song "Komari Warai" (Troubled Laugh).

Note: as of press time, the below video is unavailable to watch embedded. You can watch the video here on YouTube .)

Kondo will attend the KyoMAF event on September 21-22 in Kyoto, and will perform the ending theme at a stage event for the anime on September 22.

Image courtesy of Sony Music Labels © 緑川ゆき・白泉社／「夏目友人帳」製作委員会

The anime will debut onand its affiliates on October 7, and onon October 8. In Japan the series will stream on, andwill stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

Takahiro Ōmori is returning as chief director at Shuka , and Hideki Ito is returning from the two recent films to direct the new season. Sadayuki Murai is returning to oversee the series scripts. Akira Takata is returning as the character designer, and Makoto Yoshimori is returning to compose the music. NAS is producing the anime.

Hinata Kashiwagi will perform the opening theme song "Alca," and Toshiki Kondō will perform the ending theme song "Komari Warai" (Troubled Laugh).

The anime is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Yuki Midorikawa 's Natsume's Book of Friends ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō ) manga debuted in Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine in June 2003, but has run in LaLa since 2007. Viz Media is releasing the ongoing series in English.

The anime seasons and Midorikawa's original manga revolve around Natsume, a boy who has been able to see yōkai since he was little. Unfortunately, humans shun him, and there is not much fondness between him and yōkai either. One day, he inherits a Yūjin-Chō ("Book of Friends") from his grandmother. The book is actually full of contracts that his grandmother made to trap yōkai. As one yōkai after another shows up, Natsume tries to release or help them — even while many of them seek vengeance on him.

The anime's sixth season premiered in April 2017. The show had 11 episodes and two OVAs. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The Natsume Yujin-cho the Movie: Ephemeral Bond film debuted in September 2018. Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc. Aniplex of America screened the film at the Anime NYC convention in November 2018. The anime tells an original story.

The Natsume’s Book of Friends: The Stone Waker and the Strange Visitor film opened in Japan in January 2021. Funimation streamed the film.

Source: Press release