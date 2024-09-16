Crunchyroll to Screen Bocchi the Rock! Compilation Films as Single Theatrical Release in October

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will screen the Bocchi the Rock! anime compilation films as a single theatrical release, titled BOCCHI THE ROCK! Recap Part 1 & 2 , featuring both parts in the U.S. and Canada on October 6-8. The film will also screen in the U.K. on October 7, France on October 15, and Australia on October 17. The total runtime of the combined films is 165 minutes.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © はまじあき／芳文社・アニプレックス

, the second of the two compilation films, opened in Japan on August 9. The film earned 218,143,560 yen (about US$1.46 million) in its first three days.

Bocchi the Rock! Re: , the first of the two compilation films, opened in Japan on June 7. The film sold 140,000 tickets and earned 218,470,888 yen (about US$1.38 million) in its first three days.

The first film's opening sequence features newly created animation set to Kessoku Band's new song "Tsukinami ni Kagayaki" (Sparkle as Usual). Ai Higuchi wrote the lyrics, -otoha- composed the song, and Ritsuo Mitsui arranged the song.

The anime adapts Aki Hamaji 's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! , which follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

Keiichirō Saitō ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. Regards ) directed the television anime at CloverWorks . Erika Yoshida ( Lupin III: Part IV ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Kerorira (animation director for Wonder Egg Priority ) designed the characters.

Source: Press release