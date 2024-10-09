News
Seven Seas Licenses Fairy Cat, Sex Drive, The Long Summer of August 31, 4 More Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
Also: BLACK BLOOD, My New Boss Is Goofy, Survival in Another World with My Mistress! & The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! audiobooks
Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:Title: Fairy Cat
Creator(s): Hisa Takano
Release Date: May 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
A minuscule cat appears one rainy day, perched on Kanade's chair. But the moment he spots the tiny ball of fluff, it vanishes! Kanade knows fairy cats are a rare sight to behold, hiding out of reach in nooks and crannies—but now that he's seen one, he is determined to win its affection. Can Kanade coax the Fairy Cat out and befriend it?
Title: SEX DRIVE
Creator(s): Monaka Toyama, Fumi Takamura
Release Date: July 2025 (volume 1, Steamship imprint)
Summary:
Jun's life is turned upside down when she is afflicted with a strange disease and becomes a Venus. As a Venus, Jun produces excessive pheromones and can go into an intense heat, affecting those around her—which makes her quite the liability. After she is inevitably fired from her job, her only option is to work with an intelligence agency that specializes in sex espionage! Unfamiliar and inexperienced with both spy work and sex, Jun is paired with the aloof and handsome Issui. To help Jun become more comfortable and used to the more intimate parts of the job, Issui takes the lead, teasing and touching Jun in ways she's never before experienced. But when she's brought to the brink of pleasure, begging him to go further—he can't!
Despite Issui's dysfunction and Jun's shyness, a desire grows between them as they embark on their missions. But things between them are sure to remain purely professional… right?
Title: The Long Summer of August 31
Creator(s): Ikkado Ito
Release Date: April 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Caught in an endlessly repeating August 31st, high schoolers Suzuki Takaya and Takagi Kana are the only ones who remember each loop. The likely cause? Suzuki's unfinished summer mission to secure a girlfriend and lose his virginity—the ultimate teenage goal. A hilarious yet heartfelt time-loop comedy!
Title: BLACK BLOOD
Creator(s): Hayate Kuku
Release Date: June 2025 (BL Label imprint)
Summary:
Ethan, a battle-weary cyborg soldier, retreats to a tranquil planet in search of peace. There, he meets Mikhail, a gentle botanist whose warm smile and delicate touch seem almost fragile. Ethan finds himself inexplicably drawn to Mikhail, experiencing a restless unease whenever they're together. He longs to touch, to cherish—feelings that are undeniably human. Bewildered by the feelings stirring within him, Ethan begins to question if he truly has a heart after all.
Title: My New Boss Is Goofy
Creator(s): Dan Ichikawa
Release Date: April 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Forced to change jobs after being constantly bullied by his old boss, 26-year-old Momose Kentaro is understandably anxious about what's in store for him at his new workplace. After all, what if his new boss ends up being just as cruel? However, Momose's fears vanish once he meets Shirosaki Yuusei, a deadpan yet competent manager who is anything but scary. In fact, he's actually a little...goofy! Check out the hilarious workplace comedy that inspired the hit anime!
Title: Survival in Another World with My Mistress! audiobook
Creator(s):Ryūto, Yappen
Release Date: October 24 (volume 1, Siren imprint)
Summary:
Kousuke suddenly wakes up alone in a vast forest that clearly isn't anywhere on Earth. Now he has to find some way to eat, drink, and survive! Luckily, Kousuke also has the power to craft using a special video game menu that allows him to harvest resources and build whatever he can imagine. However, every time he goes to sleep, he's attacked by one of the many non-human races of this world, all of whom despise humankind. Enter Sylphy, the beautiful dark elf who lays claim to Kousuke and vows to protect him–after all, she's taken him as her property!
Title: The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! audiobook
Creator(s): Hirukuma, Namako
Release Date: October 24 (volume 1, Siren imprint)
Summary:
Yoshio is thirty years old, and his life is a mess. A shut-in living with his parents, he has no job, no relationship, and no prospects. When he receives a new sim computer game that boasts characters created with a new kind of A.I., he doesn't think much of it--until he gets drawn into a fantasy world so vibrant and lifelike that its residents can't just be game characters. Suddenly finding himself the benevolent god of a scrappy fantasy village is a lot for Yoshio to handle, but it might be the key to the change he desperately needs.
