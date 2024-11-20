Attack on Titan Finale Compilation Film Drops to #2 in Japanese Box Office

Image via Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK anime film's website © 諫山創・講談社／「進撃の巨人」The Final Season製作委員会

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS

, a compilation of, dropped from #1 to #2 in the Japanese box office in its second weekend. The film sold 125,000 tickets from Friday through Sunday earning 179,339,820 yen (about US$1.15 million), and has sold a total of 380,000 tickets, earning a cumulative total of 542,379,040 yen (about US$3.48 million).

The film opened on November 8 for a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters. It sold 175,000 tickets and earned 249,435,720 yen (about US$1.59 million) in its first three days.

The film is 145 minutes long, with 5.1ch surround sound, and is a "brushed-up" edition of the two parts of the final season. Linked Horizon 's "Nisen-nen... Moshiku wa.... Niman-nen ato no Kimi e" (To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now) returns as the theme song.

The Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS ( Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen ) Part 1 anime aired as a one-hour special in March 2023. The Part 2 anime aired in November 2023.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS parts 1 and 2 also streamed in Japan in single-episode format, serving as episodes 88-94 of Attack on Titan The Final Season . Toonami aired Part 2 on January 6.

The live-action film of's) manga ranked at #5 in its opening weekend. The film earned 75,127,720 yen (about US$483,100) in its first three days.

The film opened last Friday.

Takehiko Shinjō directed the live-action film. Noriaki Sugihara , Kei Watanabe , and Hajime Ibuki penned the script. Nobuaki Nobusawa composed the music. Travis Japan performed the insert song "Staying with you."

The comedy manga centers on Tsuyoshi Yano, the perennially unlucky high school boy, and Kiyoko Yoshida, the classmate that constantly worries for him. Yoshida sees Yano come into school injured, and Yoshida begins following Yano out of concern for him, observing his unlucky daily life, and resolving to support him.

In addition to the live-action film, the manga is inspiring an anime.

Tamura launched the manga in Kodansha 's Comic Days website in June 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on November 13.

The Fūto Tantei: Kamen Rider Skull no Shōzō (FUUTO PI: Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull) anime film dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend. The film still earned 33,542,850 yen (about US$215,700) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 142,167,975 yen (about US$914,400).

The live-action film of Momoko Kōda 's Atashino! (Mine!) manga also dropped off the list in its second weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, comScore via KOFIC