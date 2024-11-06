Happinet Confirms Anime of Yui Tamura's Mr. Yano's ordinary days Manga

Live-action film of manga premieres on November 15

Happinet confirmed that Yui Tamura 's Yano-kun no Futsū no Hibi manga will get an anime adaptation under the English title Yano-kun's Ordinary Days , and launched its official website on Wednesday. Tamura also drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

The comedy manga centers on Tsuyoshi Yano, the perennially unlucky high school boy, and Kiyoko Yoshida, the classmate that constantly worries for him. Yoshida sees Yano come into school injured, and Yoshida begins following Yano out of concert for him, observing his unlucky daily life, and resolving to support him.

Tamura launched the manga in Kodansha 's Comic Days website in June 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on November 13.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film, which will premiere in Japan on November 15.

Source: Press release