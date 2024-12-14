DLE Reveals Heidi - A Girl of the Alps, Midori no Makibao Spinoff Anime Shorts

Both series of shorts debut next week

The web anime brand Sukima no Anime revealed on Friday that it is producing a spinoff series of net anime shorts based on Isao Takahata 's 1974 Heidi, Girl of the Alps ( Alps no Shōjo Heidi ) anime, which adapted Swiss author Johanna Spyri 's 1880 novel Heidi . The brand also announced on Thursday it is also producing a spinoff to the Midori no Makibao manga and anime franchise titled Dokodemo Makibao (Makibao Everywhere). The two anime are part of the "second season" of the Sukima no Anime brand.

The Alps no Rōjin Heidi no Ojii-san (Heidi's Elderly Grandfather of the Alps) anime will debut on December 18, and new episodes will release every Wednesday at 7:00 a.m. JST on YouTube , X/Twitter, TikTok , and Instagram. In the anime, Alm-Onji is the protagonist as he and Heidi act like a comedy duo and talk in a Kansai dialect.

Sorotani is directing, scripting, and editing the series at studio DLE . " Naoki Fujiwara × Naoki Fujiwara " is credited for all the roles in the anime.

The anime previously inspired a short spinoff parody anime of Heidi's grandfather Alm-Onji. The Alps no Shōjo Heidi ? Cyara-Onji anime debuted in August 2016.

Dokodemo Makibao will debut on December 16 and new episodes will stream on YouTube , X/Twitter, TikTok , and Instagram on Mondays and Thursdays at 7:00 a.m. JST. The anime will depict "everyday races" such as "who can pick up the most trash at the beach" and "who can get to the basement of the department store first to get the food that is limited to just one person."

FROGMAN is directing, overseeing the scripts, and producing the anime at DLE with cooperation by KDDI . Kyōhei Matsuno is composing the music. The anime will star Inuko Inuyama , Shigeru Chiba , Toshiharu Sakurai , and FROGMAN .

Tsnumaru debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1994. The manga ended in 1998. The Midori no Makibao anime aired in Japan for 61 episodes from 1996-1997. The Blu-ray Disc box set for the anime featured a new animated adaptation of the finale of the original manga when it shipped in July 2022.

