Kei Ohkubo's Arte Manga Ends on April 25

Manga about female artist in 16th century Florence launched in October 2013, inspired 2020 TV anime

Image via Amazon © Kei Ohkubo, Tokuma Shoten

The May issue of'smagazine revealed on March 25 that'smanga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 25.

Comikey publishes the series in English and describes the story:

The story takes place in 16th century Florence during a time when women were relegated to the role of wives and caretakers, a young noble girl named Arte dreams of being an artist's apprentice. One day she stumbles on the workshop of the eccentric Maestro Leo who decides to accept her as his student. Follow Arte on her journey as she discovers the joy and struggles on the path to becoming a maestro.

Ohkubo launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zenon in October 2013, and Tokuma Shoten published the manga's 20th compiled book volume on October 19.

North Stars Pictures and Tokuma Shoten previously digitally published the manga in English in its Silent Manga Audition web manga magazine. Media Do also released the series in English on digital platforms in 2018.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in July 2021.