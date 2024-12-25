Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Anime's 2nd Teaser Unveils More Cast, Co-Director & Composer, April Debut of 1st of 2 Parts

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television anime of Taiyo Kuzumi 's Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray manga based on Cygames ' Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise debuted the anime's second teaser promotional video on Wednesday. The teaser announces the anime's additional cast and staff members, two- cours (quarter of the year) run with a break in between, and April 2025 premiere. The teaser also announces that Kenji Kawai is composing the music and previews his music.

The newly announced cast members are:

Takehiro Miura (animation director on Fate/Apocrypha , Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night ) is directing the anime with Yūki Itō .

The anime will premiere in April on TBS and 27 of its affiliates and run for two cours (quarters of the year), with a break in between.

Tomoyo Takayanagi stars as Oguri Cap.

Yūki Itō ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid ) is directing the anime at Cygames . Aki Kindaichi is handling the series composition. Takuya Miyahara and Keigo Sasaki ( The Seven Deadly Sins ) are designing the characters. Masafumi Sugiura ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby ) is credited for the scripts. Junnosuke Itō is credited as the manga planner.

Kuzumi launched the manga in Weekly Young Jump in June 2020, and Shueisha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on June 19. The manga centers on Oguri Cap as the protagonist.

The anime franchise includes three previous TV anime seasons, the Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top net anime, and the Umayon spinoff television anime.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era ), the new anime film in the franchise , opened on May 24.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game launched on PC via DMM Games in March 2021.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.