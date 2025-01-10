News
Shonen Jump+ Reality Show Winner Naoki Fujita's Beat & Motion Manga Ends on January 25
posted on by Alex Mateo
The manga launched on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in February 2023. Shueisha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on October 4. Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both publishing the manga in English.
Fujita is the winner of Shonen Jump+'s "battle audition" show MILLION TAG in 2021, where six teams, each with a prospective manga creator and a Shueisha manga editor, competed in four challenges. Fujita's partnered manga editor from Shueisha was Shihei Rin (editor of Chainsaw Man and SPY x FAMILY).
Aside from getting his manga serialized on Shonen Jump+, Fujita also won 5 million yen (about US$45,000 that time), a compiled book volume of his manga, and an anime adaptation that will stream globally and exclusively on Netflix.
Source: Shonen Jump+