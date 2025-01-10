Shonen Jump+ Reality Show Winner Naoki Fujita's Beat & Motion Manga Ends on January 25

Manga of MILLION TAG winner debuted in February 2023

© Naoki Fujita, SHUEISHA Inc.

The 47th chapter of thereality show winner 'smanga revealed on Friday that the series will end with its next chapter on January 25.

The manga launched on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in February 2023. Shueisha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on October 4. Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both publishing the manga in English.

Fujita is the winner of Shonen Jump+ 's "battle audition" show MILLION TAG in 2021, where six teams, each with a prospective manga creator and a Shueisha manga editor, competed in four challenges. Fujita's partnered manga editor from Shueisha was Shihei Rin (editor of Chainsaw Man and SPY x FAMILY ).

Aside from getting his manga serialized on Shonen Jump+ , Fujita also won 5 million yen (about US$45,000 that time), a compiled book volume of his manga, and an anime adaptation that will stream globally and exclusively on Netflix .

Source: Shonen Jump+