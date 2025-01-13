Cardfight!! Vanguard Anime Series to Have 700 Total Episodes

The Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise revealed at the " Bushiroad New Year Grand Presentation 2025" event on Monday that the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime series will have a total of 700 episodes. Since the first anime series in 2011, up to the latest series Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe-hen , the series has already aired a total of 582 episodes.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe-hen anime premiered in Japan on Saturday.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez anime premiered in Japan in January 2024, and is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video , d Anime Store , and Niconico streaming services, and on the Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel.

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 premiered in July 2024, and ended in its 13th episode on October 12.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the franchise 's "D Series" in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season, which premiered in July 2022, is considered the third overall season of the D Series. The second and third seasons (which premiered in January 2023 and July 2023 respectively) are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively. The series' sixth season is Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez , and Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 is the overall seventh season. Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe-hen is the overall eighth season. The ninth season will start around the middle of 2025.

Bushiroad originally announced that it would produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The D Series, which refers to both the latest product line for the card game and the anime series, was slated to continue until December 2025.

The company then later announced it is planning the 10th season and beyond for the D series.