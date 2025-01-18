Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Manga Gets Short Novella Bundled with 14th Volume

© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan, Viz Media

Sōsō no Frieren

is listing that a special version of the 14th volume ofand's) manga will bundle a short 24-page novella titled "Sora ni Hana wo Sakaseru Mahō" (Magic to Make Flowers Bloom in the Sky) when the volume ships on March 18.

Novelist Mei Hachimoku ( The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye ), who also wrote the Shōsetsu Sōsō no Frieren ~Zensō~ (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End the Novel ~Prelude~) prequel novel, wrote the 24-page story. Manga creator Yamada supervised the story.

The special edition will also have a hardcover that will "feel like a grimoire," and three new illustrations from manga illustrator Abe.

The Shōsetsu Sōsō no Frieren ~Zensō~ prequel novel is a collection of five stories not depicted in the main manga's story, and released in April 2024.

Yamada and Abe launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020.

Viz Media publishes the manga and will release the 12th volume on February 11. Viz Media is also simultaneously releasing chapters digitally on its Viz Manga app.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime premiered with a two-hour special in September 2023. The anime is getting a second season.



Source: Shogakukan

icjly903 pd dt end ies