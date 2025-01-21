News
The Yakuza's Bias Manga Artist Teki Yatsuda Announces New Series
posted on by Anita Tai
Myther debuts February 18
The Yakuza's Bias manga artist Teki Yatsuda announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday a new series Myther that will launch on Kodansha's web publication Getsu Maga Kichi (Monthly Magazine Base) on February 18.
新連載『Myther(ミザー)』という漫画を月マガ基地さんで連載させていただくことになりました！第一話は2月18日公開です。一話なのに81pあります…長丁場となりますが何卒お付き合い頂けますと幸いです🪞 pic.twitter.com/KI5iNZ9Qo5— 八田てき (@yatsuda_tk) January 18, 2025
Kodansha USA Publishing publishes Teki Yatsuda's The Yakuza's Bias (Yakuza no Oshigoto) in English and describes the story:
A yakuza enforcer becomes the gang world's biggest K-pop stan in this cult comedy manga that went from webcomic to sleeper hit in Japan!
Yatsuda launched the manga on pixiv's digital manga service comic POOL in June 2021. Ichijinsha published the manga's second compiled book volume in July 2022. Kodansha USA published the second volume in August 2023.
Source: Teki Yatsuda's X/Twitter account