The Yakuza's Bias Manga Artist Teki Yatsuda Announces New Series

Myther debuts February 18

The Yakuza's Bias manga artist Teki Yatsuda announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Sunday a new series Myther that will launch on Kodansha 's web publication Getsu Maga Kichi (Monthly Magazine Base) on February 18.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes Teki Yatsuda 's The Yakuza's Bias ( Yakuza no Oshigoto ) in English and describes the story:

A yakuza enforcer becomes the gang world's biggest K-pop stan in this cult comedy manga that went from webcomic to sleeper hit in Japan!

Yatsuda launched the manga on pixiv 's digital manga service comic POOL in June 2021. Ichijinsha published the manga's second compiled book volume in July 2022. Kodansha USA published the second volume in August 2023.

