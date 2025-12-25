Gentosha Launches Comic Mirage as Publisher's 1st Digital Manga Label

Romance, fantasy label launches with 4 titles

Image via Gentosha © Seikei Hashiro, Asa Kasumi, Gentosha

Publisher Gentosha announced on December 19 that it has launched Comic Mirage, its first digital manga label. The label will focus on releasing romance and fantasy manga.

The label's first releases include: Seikei Hashiro and Asa Kasumi's Auction ni Kakeraretara Kuro no Ōji ni Chōai Saremashita (seen right), Yūmi Kawai and orange's Doku wa Seijo ni Koi Suru: Shinigami Kōshaku Muku na Otome o Chōai Shimasu , Ayuna Fujisaki and Gyobyō Shinkai's Mitsugimono no Hanayome , and Ritsu Kana and Tomoyuki's Reijō Omega no Hatsujō Made no Nanokakan .

Gentosha will release all four manga will chapters on Comic Cmoa, and the manga will be available on other digital storefronts after three months.













Source: Comic Natalie