Japan-China Int'l Animation Film Festival to be Held in Japan in May 2026, Will Have AI Animation Category
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The festival will be accepting entries from February 2 to March 8 and will have four categories: Feature Animation, Short Animation, Short-Short Animation, and AI Animation.
The festival aims to foster exchange amongst animation communities worldwide and has a focus on exploring “new forms of expression in AI-created animation.” The event's "Short-Short Animation" category is one that anyone can enter, regardless of age or experience. Submitted works will be made available online for a limited time.
The event will also have a red carpet, live performances from voice actors, cosplay events, seminars and symposiums, and animation-making experiences for families.
Tokorozawa City, the Tokorozawa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Japan Tourism Agency, and the Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA) are supporting the festival. Kadokawa Culture Promotion Foundation Is organizing the event.
Sources: JCIAFF's website, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.