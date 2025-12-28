Japan-China Int'l Animation Film Festival to be Held in Japan in May 2026, Will Have AI Animation Category

Festival is accepting entries from February 2 to March 8, held from May 28 to May 31

The staff of the Japan-China International Animation Film Festival (JCIAFF) announced on Friday that they will host its inaugural festival from May 28 through May 31 at Tokorozawa Sakura Town,Musashino Museum, andEmi Terrace Tokorozawa, as well as in other locations in Saitama.

The festival will be accepting entries from February 2 to March 8 and will have four categories: Feature Animation, Short Animation, Short-Short Animation, and AI Animation.

The festival aims to foster exchange amongst animation communities worldwide and has a focus on exploring “new forms of expression in AI-created animation.” The event's "Short-Short Animation" category is one that anyone can enter, regardless of age or experience. Submitted works will be made available online for a limited time.

The event will also have a red carpet, live performances from voice actors, cosplay events, seminars and symposiums, and animation-making experiences for families.

Tokorozawa City, the Tokorozawa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Japan Tourism Agency, and the Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA) are supporting the festival. Kadokawa Culture Promotion Foundation Is organizing the event.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.