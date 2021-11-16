How would you rate episode 6 of

This week's episode of My Senpai Is Annoying actually takes us out of the office and gives us a bit of a glimpse into the everyday lives of our two main leads with the introduction of Futaba's rather eccentric grandfather.

Even though a lot of the previous episodes aren't about anything major, there was a part of me that felt as though this episode was a bit more lacking compared to others. It could be because the comedy was a bit more one-note and less subtle compared to previous ones. Honestly, I found myself more enamored with the casual lifestyle stuff that this episode presented, such as how we find out that Futaba has been living on her own since college in the same apartment that she still currently lives in, and how Harumi seems to spend his time off after that's been the only real environment we've seen him do anything in. It's also interesting to see a slightly different side to Harumi where he can be prone to getting a bit aggressive and competitive depending on the personality that he's confronted with.

This was probably my favorite use of Futaba's grandfather. He worked best as something for the other characters to bounce off of, because unless you really like the doting parent trope, there's really not much more to him outside of that. Since I personally don't find that particular trope fulfilling, I found most of this episode a bit boring, or at least not as interesting as a lot of the everyday office stuff we had gotten before. Plus the episode does just sort of ends awkwardly, and I'm not sure if it's supposed to be a lead into a follow-up or if that's just the way they chose to use these chapters from the source material. Still, I think it says a lot that I'm only now starting to feel a little bit lackluster about things six episodes in, but let's hope this is just a minor blip instead of the beginning of a trend for the rest of the series.

