The age-old debate over whether certain animations can be labeled "anime" continues. Join Chris and Nicky this week as they navigate this ongoing discourse, exploring the evolving world of animation with series like Scott Pilgrim and Suicide Squad ISEKAI .

Chris

Well, Nicky, we've got a new trailer for the upcoming animated Scott Pilgrim series from Science SARU , so you know what that means. Yup, it's time for the inevitable discourse – the one heated discussion that everyone was saying would come up as soon as a Scott Pilgrim adaptation was announced:



Nicky

Well, if we're getting technical about it, the term "anime" is just short for "animation," and therefore, all things animated are considered "anime." I've been told that if you were to ask any random Japanese citizen off the street about their favorite anime, they would most likely not make a distinction based on the country of origin or demographic, as anime is seen as a medium. Yet, the debate over what should be labeled as anime versus what is considered cartoons has been ongoing for a long time among us overseas. Many of us consider anime to have its own identifiable aesthetic, shorthand, and tropes, and the Canadian indie comic Scott Pilgrim incorporates those style points heavily into its visuals and story.



Scott Pilgrim source material seemed to be treated as an honorary manga for much of its heyday. That might've been bolstered by "Original English-language Manga" being something other publishers were pushing at the time. You'd regularly find it stocked in the manga sections at bookstores, several volumes were reviewed on this site back in the day, and the books even started getting in on it.

Scott Pilgrim is a Western property that does its homages justice, too, rather than being only a parody or a cringy attempt at what Westerners think anime and manga are. This didn't stop at the page, either. When the series jumped from page to the big screen, director Edgar Wright was smart to keep much of the graphic novel's style, giving the whole film this "larger than life" quality. This is apparent in Scott's battles against each of Ramona's evil exes.

Is it just the anime-atypical art style? The fact that it's adapting a Western property? Some combination of those, or even something else entirely? It says a lot that Wright came back on board for the animated version (along with virtually the entire cast of the original movie, impressively). Still, with that influential integration, it can feel just a little weird to catch up with Scott all the way here in 2023, with a new animated series that appears to stick very close to the comic's original manga-influenced style, produced by an actual-factual Japanese anime studio, and still see people commenting that this shouldn't be labeled "anime."Is it just the anime-atypical art style? The fact that it's adapting a Western property? Some combination of those, or even something else entirely?

Abel Góngora , has worked in the anime industry and at Science SARU specifically for some time now!



You are right about the definition of "anime" becoming blurrier as time passes. Much of that can ironically be cast at the feet of Netflix , who are all too happy to slap the label on anything from Western-produced Transformers tie-ins animated by Japanese CGI studio Polygon Pictures to animated DOTA spin-offs that have nothing to do with any Japanese production.

Disney+ 's first batch of Star Wars: Visions shorts written and animated by some well-known anime studios, including Science SARU .



However, when I gave my impression of it for the column, I noted that

Netflix Original Anime" of the 2000s era, with all the ups and downs. But they also serve as an immediate reminder that the Western source-material origins of something like Scott Pilgrim need not preclude its classification as "anime." Since even before and after anthologies like these, anime studios adapting Western properties have happened quite regularly!

Gotham Knight's case, has pretty much all Western writers, I consider them to be interesting international creative collaboratives and a chance for certain studios and directors to show off their voice. A loosely drawn image of Batman has a very different meaning when the short was directed by Shōjirō Nishimi , the animation director of Studio 4°C and Taiyo Matsumoto 's Tekkonkinkreet film (with an American director, coincidentally).

Studio Trigger was a major selling point of Star Wars: Visions because the studio has become a brand name, even with more mainstream audiences. This was also borne out when they took a crack at the Cyberpunk franchise last year with Edgerunners (another Netflix joint, natch).

Studio Trigger isn't shy about collaborating with Western productions either; while not a series, I'm still really amazed by the opening cinematic they co-produced with Titmouse for the indie game Indivisible (from the people who brought you Skullgirls).



and before that, they animated the opening for Wayforward's fifth Shantae game!

Hiroyuki Imaishi and his funky bunch are huge fans of Western media. It comes through even in some of their original productions. That even lands on the stylistic side of this query, as I recall multiple people questioning back in the day if something that looked like Panty and Stocking counted as "anime."

Steven Universe had Takafumi Hori guest on the episode "Mindful Education," and he later collaborated on The Movie and the opening for Steven Universe Future. There's a bit of mutual admiration involved here as some Japanese animators love and are influenced by the art of the Western world just as much as many of us are influenced by anime. More than before, a generation of living artists have grown up inspired by anime, making the current animation landscape feel more of a hybrid. Like Scott Pilgrim , Steven Universe fits that bill, so Hori's guest work meshes well. Hori is also notably a big fan and has posted several fanworks online, like this elaborate battle sequence based on the movie.



including the process!

Masaaki Yuasa on to guest-direct an episode, and he brought much of Science SARU with him for the production (including the aforementioned Góngora).





Yeah, for me I feel like it varies on a case-by-case basis because it's not just about who animated what but also who wrote it and who the audience is, and there are different ratios of this. As I mentioned some original co-produced anime have Western writers involved and some people may feel that this can hamper the authenticity, just like too many cooks spoil the broth. However, it varies on a case-by-case basis since like for Edgerunners you have both CD PROJEKT RED and Mike Pondsmith 's original ideas in that pot but also Masahiko Otsuka and Yoshiki Usa and Imaishi himself all working to bring what they have to the table to both gamers and anime fans alike. Then for Adventure Time's S6 ep7 "Food Chain", the entirety of the episode itself was conceptualized by Yuasa and Eunyoung Choi . At the time it was broadcasted, the audience most likely consisted of children and other people unaware of his work as an anime director. It's also not connected to the rest of the show and it can be taken as its standalone piece of abstract experimental art.

Edgerunners as anime, but Food Chain there is decidedly more up to interpretation. Another point is that it's largely fans and marketing people getting into the weeds on this sort of thing, whereas people like the Adventure Time and Steven Universe crews who bring these other creators on see it all as one interconnectedly influential field. When you're a luminary in an industry, the exchange goes both ways and whether it's "anime" or just animation kinda stops mattering.

TMS Entertainment was particularly prolific, doing openings for Thundercats and X-Men to episodes of Winnie the Pooh, Tiny Toons, and again Batman. It's kinda astounding how many household names fit under their umbrella just counting anime, from Moomin , Attack No. 1 , everything Lupin III , to today's Dr. Stone .

TMS 's amount of contributions to series based on and for the Western side would make them well-known in that arena. You've got a whole generation of people who know how to pinpoint the best-looking episodes of Batman the Animated Series and Tiny Toons as their work. You'd also see them working on stuff with more of their obvious anime flair, like their co-production on the animated version of Cybersix , another comic adaptation not unlike Scott Pilgrim .

A preview for a new release of...



Deltora Quest , wherein OLM somehow, for some reason, secured the rights to do a Japanese-airing anime adaptation of a 2000s-era series of Australian kids' fantasy novels. There have been plenty of literary anime adaptations (enough that they could probably fill a whole column on their own), but those tend to be certified classics to some degree.



Scott Pilgrim isn't even the only Western indie comic to be anime'd as we also had Cannon Busters a few years ago with LeSean Thomas working directly with Satelight , to give credit to Netflix , for once.



And before that, I sat in the theaters for MKFZ, which is a French indie comic animated by Studio 4°C and Ankama Animations, who some people might recognize for the very anime-esque tv show for the MMO Wakfu. Once again, directed by Shōjirō Nishimi , whom I mentioned earlier, along with the comic's creator Guillaume "Run" Renard. More indie reps in the anime scene than I expected!

RWBY: Ice Queendom , I can at least appreciate that Monty Oum would have likely been pretty warmed to see a studio like SHAFT doing a take-off on his work.

Like seriously, really wild stuff here. Joker becomes the Daimyo of Japan, Bane's a sumo-wrestler, castles turn into giant mechs, and the combination of monkeys and bats merge to create a version of Batman-Ultraman. It even had a full Japanese dub , but I can only find that for rent on Amazon , despite the English language version being available on HBO Max. Not to mention, a sick OST by Yūgo Kanno .





Gotham Knight. And it's a setup that DC might seek to repeat. Just a bit earlier this year, we got an announcement for Suicide Squad ISEKAI , which will see WB team up with Wit Studio to send Harley Quinn and the Joker into that setup beloved by anime viewers and bemoaned by anime critics.

Why is his mouth like that?

Still, we won't know how it is until it's out, and if it's anything like Batman Ninja , this Suicide Squad ISEKAI might just be crazy enough to work. My disappointments tend to be more when something seems too safe or restricted for whatever reason. Besides, a collaboration will only succeed with a healthy production environment. Occasionally working directly with foreign businesses leads to better opportunities, but it can also be another drop in the flood of content.

Madhouse 's 2010's Marvel anime.





Pacific Rim anime, the monkey paw's finger curled. They weren't thinking of a years-late production by Polygon Pictures ! (And that wasn't even that bad.) I get the response that most of it is unnecessary. Did we need Supernatural to become an anime?! Absolutely not.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI feel like it has a fifty-fifty shot of being cool or a completely nothing burger. On the level of pumping out "manga" adaptations of stuff like Sherlock or Gossip Girl, which shared shelf space with Scott Pilgrim .



Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be a lot of fun and that many anime and non-anime fans will enjoy it. Plus, it's a good excuse for more Amananaguchi, a band notable for their "collaboration" with Hatsune Miku. (cover art drawn by Bahi JD !)

Scott Pilgrim has a solid shot of landing among the more compelling adaptations we've discussed here. It's got that alchemized combination of a crew who love it enough to return from the previous film with a studio known for appreciable artistry. That's the main thing; regardless of how "anime" it technically is, we're getting a new show animated by Science SARU , and that's always at least worth a look.

