Product Spotlight: AVIOT x hololive English -Myth- Collaboration Earbuds
We've found an incredibly cool item! Special hololive Myth earbuds! Speaking of Myth, it's still pretty recent that Mori Calliope did the ending theme for Suicide Squad ISEKAI. That was a fantastic song, wasn't it?
These earbuds feature voice guidance from the hololive English -Myth- members: Mori Calliope, Takanashi Kiara, Ninomae Ina'nis, Gawr Gura, and Watson Amelia. In addition to standard voice prompts for device status, they also offer a “random voice line” feature with familiar phrases from their streams. With a total of 10 modes including both Japanese and English, you can enjoy over 200 newly recorded voice lines.
The earbuds and charging case sport an exclusive design inspired by hololive English -Myth-. The sleek black finish is paired with a shimmering gold hololive English -Myth- logo, giving them a luxurious touch. The understated yet elegant look makes them perfect for any occasion, letting you carry a bit of Myth with you wherever you go.
The packaging features an exclusive illustration created specifically for this model. Plus, once you open it up, you'll find a gorgeous design inside as well! Enjoy the vibrant and adorable depictions of the Myth members.
The earbuds come with two modes: Music Mode, for the best sound quality, and Streaming Mode, for enhanced clarity during live streams. You can easily switch between modes using the app.
These aren't just any collaboration earbuds; they deliver top-notch performance, too.
• Up to 19 hours of battery life with the earbuds alone, and up to 62 hours with the charging case.
• Enhanced Hybrid Active Noise Canceling, using four microphones for improved noise reduction. Adaptive Hybrid Noise Canceling automatically adjusts the reduction level based on your surroundings.
• Wireless charging for a cable-free experience.
• Newly developed Hybrid Dual Driver 2.0 technology combines two distinct drivers for exceptional sound quality.
• LDAC™ support for high-resolution wireless audio with up to three times the data transmission of a standard CD.
There's also a promo video featuring Gawr Gura introducing the earbuds—don't miss it! To pre-order, head over to Amazon US using the link.
