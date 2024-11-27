Advertorial
Total Anime: Premium Collectibles for Every Fan
by Jazwares/Total Anime (Paid Advertisement),
Anime Collecting Has Never Looked Better
Jazwares is revolutionizing the way fans connect with their favorite anime franchises. By blending anime-accurate details, exceptional articulation and premium quality, their Total Anime brand truly offers a complete collectible experience that feels fresh and authentic.
With figures spanning Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and more, Total Anime offers a wide range of products, from action-packed 6.5-inch scale figures to adorable 2-inch scale chibi miniatures and plush.
2-inch Scale Chibi Figures: Big Personality, Small Package
These mini-figures from SPYxFAMILY feature fun dynamic poses and come attached to a display base with unique scenery.
6.5-Inch Scale Action Figures: The Complete Collectible Experience
These figures perfectly capture the spirit of your favorite characters. Most include 30+ points of articulation, and all come with swappable faceplates, alternate hands, and accessories.
Give your heart to Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan! The ODM Gear accessory makes this figure a must-have.
Rev up with Chainsaw Man! Includes alternate head and mouthpiece, styles may vary by retailer.
Jump into battle with Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen and his Divergent Fist effects.
Go beyond (plus ultra!) with Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia with Full Cowling energy effects.
Get so excited for Anya Forger from SPYxFAMILY accompanied by Chimera and TV set.
Fight off the CCG with Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul featuring his iconic Kagune.
8-Inch Plush: Your Favorite Characters, Huggable
All Total Anime plush feature authentic details and look like they jumped right off the screen and into your arms. They're made of super soft fabric and feature embroidered eyes and mouths.
The Izuku Midoriya plush from My Hero Academia.
Everyone's favorite kitty who lives in a banana is as cute as ever in this super soft plush based on Bananya.
Hunt for devils with the Pochita plush from Chainsaw Man.
The Complete Collectible Experience
With high posability, lots of accessories, and your favorite characters, Total Anime is the complete collectible experience for every fan.
Visit the Total Anime store on Amazon or select Walmart, Target or Gamestop locations near you to find your next favorite collectible!
