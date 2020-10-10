ANNual Pumpkin Carving Contest 2020 w/ Ciarán Strange!

Anime News Network 's annual pumpkin carving contest is back in BIG WAY! Sharpen your knives and your carving skills and you could walk away with not only a GARGANTUAN stash of anime goodies, but also the coveted title of Pumpkin Carving Champion. In the past, we've seen entries that range from intricate to terrifying, from cute to just plain weird. This year, we're all excited to see what you'll be bringing to the butcher table.

Joining us this year as a guest judge is none other than voice actor Ciarán Strange ! Ciarán has caught attention for his stellar performance as Luca Esposito in Astra Lost in Space . He's also lent his acting chops to Infinite Dendrogram , Hatena Illusion , and ACTORS: Songs Connection . Outside of the anime world, Ciarán is the voice of Lorelai in the Borderlands 3 video game, the author of of Black Tie and its sequel Red Tape , and the host of his own video game Twitch channel TheCoffeeCommander.

Ciarán will bring his own brand of strangeness to ANN's Halloween festivities!

Our prizes are still coming in, but we've already received generous donations from Right Stuf , GKids , Viz Media , Square Enix Manga and Books, and Shout! Factory . Check out the list below and keep checking back for more prize updates!!

Approaching nearly a grand in value, the cryptmaster prize will go to the very best in squash craftmanship. The lucky winner will take home:

The Night is Short Walk On, Girl film

film Mind Game film

film Lu over the wall film

film Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Blu-ray Sets 1-5

Boogiepop Phantom TV series

series A US$25 giftcard for Right Stuf

Rules

Send in only TWO images of your finished pumpkin—one lit up at night, and one during the daytime with a sign in front of it that says " Anime News Network 2020".



images of your finished pumpkin—one lit up at night, and one during the daytime with a sign in front of it that says " 2020". In your email, please include the name or handle that you would like us to use on the website.



Entries are due by 11:59 PM PST, October 29, 2020. No exceptions.



No exceptions. Only real pumpkins can be used. Sorry, that means no craft pumpkins. Alternative non-pumpkin gourds are also acceptable.



Usage of markers or other coloring methods is allowed for contrast purposes.



All entries should be emailed to [email protected]

Anyone can enter, but prizes will only be shipped to addresses within the U.S. or Canada.