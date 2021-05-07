Banana Fish Stage Play Reveals 7 Cast Members in Costume

The official website for the two-part stage play production based on Akimi Yoshida 's Banana Fish manga revealed new visuals for seven of the cast members on Friday. The visuals show the cast members in costume.

The cast members include (starting with top row, from left to right):

Asahi Uchida as Max Lobo

as Max Lobo Yūki Saotome as Frederick Arthur

as Frederick Arthur Hiroki Sana as Lee Yut Lung

Taizo Shiina as Sin Su Rin

Masanori Tomita as Shunichi Ibe

as Shunichi Ibe Yūsaku Kawasaki as Shorter Wong

Shōichirō Akaboshi as Dino Golzine

The first of two parts, Banana Fish : The Stage Zenpen , will run in Tokyo at The Galaxy Theatre from June 10-20.

Fumiya Matsuzaki is directing the production, and Fumi Hatamasa is writing the script. Yasuhiro Itō is composing the music. The production stars Kenta Mizue as Ash Lynx and Kurumu Okamiya as Eiji Okamura.