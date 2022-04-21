Remaster of 1st 2 Klonoa Games Also Launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC on July 8

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Thursday that Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series , a bundle including the remastered releases of the Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil games, will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on July 8.

The Nintendo Switch version ships on the same day.

Namco released Klonoa: Door to Phantomile on the PlayStation in 1997, and Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil on the PlayStation 2 in 2001.

Source: Email correspondence



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.