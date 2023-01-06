The Tale of Outcasts Anime to Cover Original Manga's Entire Story

The official website for Makoto Hoshino 's upcoming The Tale of the Outcasts : The Flame Knight manga revealed on Wednesday that the television anime of Hoshino's The Tale of the Outcasts ( Nokemono-tachi no Yoru ) manga will cover the entire main manga's story.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on January 8, and it will later air on YTV and BS Fuji . Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs. Ayana Taketatsu is performing the opening theme song "Ashita no Katachi" (Shape of Tomorrow) and Hakubi is performing the ending theme song "Rewrite."

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Wisteria is an orphan girl living in a corner of the British Empire at the end of the 19th century. Her life is desolate and bleak–until she encounters Malbus, a powerful but equally lonely immortal being with a furry appearance, hounded by hunters. Together, Wisteria and Malbus roam the Empire–populated by humans and human-like beasts–in search of a place where they can live together in peace.

Hoshino debuted the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday in August 2019. The manga ended in April 2021. The eighth and final compiled book volume shipped alongside the seventh volume in May 2021. The The Tale of the Outcasts : The Flame Knight manga will launch on Sunday Webry on January 8.



Source: Sunday Webry