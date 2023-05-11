News
Akatsuki, Koei Tecmo Games Collaborate on New Game
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Akatsuki Inc. announced on Thursday its collaboration with Koei Tecmo Games for the co-development of a new game tentatively titled New Title X, which will be a "next-gen game leveraging both companies' strengths." The companies aim to launch the game in the current fiscal year, which will end in March 2024.
Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games announced their Tribe Nine project in 2021, which includes a television anime, a smartphone 3D action role-playing game, and a Webtoon. The project's television anime premiered in January 2022. The project's 3D game is currently in development, and is also planned for release in this fiscal year.