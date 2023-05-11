Akatsuki, Koei Tecmo Games Collaborate on New Game

©Akatsuki Inc.

New Title X

Akatsuki Inc. announced on Thursday its collaboration withGames for the co-development of a new game tentatively titled, which will be a "next-gen game leveraging both companies' strengths." The companies aim to launch the game in the current fiscal year, which will end in March 2024.

Akatsuki and Too Kyo Games announced their Tribe Nine project in 2021, which includes a television anime, a smartphone 3D action role-playing game, and a Webtoon. The project's television anime premiered in January 2022. The project's 3D game is currently in development, and is also planned for release in this fiscal year.

Sources: Akatsuki's website (link 2) (link 3) via Gematsu