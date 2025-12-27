News
Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!? Anime Premieres in April 2026

posted on by Egan Loo

Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!? anime key visual
Image via Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!?'s X/Twitter
© のりしろちゃん・魚住さかな／コアミックス,「オタクに優しいギャルはいない!?」製作委員会
The staff for the TV anime of Norishiro-chan and Sakana Uozumi's Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!? (Otaku ni Yasashii Gal wa inai!?) manga announced on Saturday the anime's April 2026 premiere. The anime will run every Wednesday at 11:45 p.m. (10:45 a.m. EDT) in the "IMAnimation W" programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliated channels.

Yen Press licensed the manga and released the first volume on October 28. Yen Press describes the manga:

Meet Takuya Seo, an otaku who sits behind the popular gals in class, Ijichi and Amane. Since they're people from different “castes,” you wouldn't expect them to have much in common. But when their worlds collide over a borrowed eraser, Takuya slips up about his favorite anime, and Amane...is rather quick to correct him. She says she's not a fan, but her familiarity with the series suggests otherwise. Could she be...a fellow geek?!


The anime stars:

Shō Komura plays Takuya Seo

Character image for Takuya Sato for Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!?
Image via Comic Natalie
© のりしろちゃん・魚住さかな／コアミックス,「オタクに優しいギャルはいない!?」製作委員会

Konomi Inagaki plays Kei Amane

Character image for Kei Amane from Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!?
Image via Comic Natalie
© のりしろちゃん・魚住さかな／コアミックス,「オタクに優しいギャルはいない!?」製作委員会

Yū Serizawa plays Kotoko Ijichi

Character image for Kotoko Ijichi from Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!?
Image via Comic Natalie
© のりしろちゃん・魚住さかな／コアミックス,「オタクに優しいギャルはいない!?」製作委員会

Shin Mita is directing the series at TMS Entertainment's number 6 Studio. Kazuhiko Inukai (Hokuto no Ken -Fist of the North Star-, Bakugan Battle Planet) is overseeing the series scripts. Rion Matsuda (Girlfriend, Girlfriend, Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Kō Satō is composing the music for the series.

The other staff members include:

gals-otaku-engvol1
Image via Amazon
©Norishiro-chan・Sakana Uozumi／Coamix, Yen Press
Norishiro-chan and Uozumi launched the manga in Coamix's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in August 2021. Norishiro-chan writes the manga, and Uozumi draws the art. Coamix released the manga's 11th volume on October 20.

Norishiro-chan and Yukiji Setsuda's Kizetsu Yūsha to Ansatsu Hime manga is also inspiring a television anime this past summer. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses. The manga debuted in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2022. Akita Shoten published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on December 8.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Daily Briefs homepage / archives