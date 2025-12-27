News
Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!? Anime Premieres in April 2026
posted on by Egan Loo
Yen Press licensed the manga and released the first volume on October 28. Yen Press describes the manga:
Meet Takuya Seo, an otaku who sits behind the popular gals in class, Ijichi and Amane. Since they're people from different “castes,” you wouldn't expect them to have much in common. But when their worlds collide over a borrowed eraser, Takuya slips up about his favorite anime, and Amane...is rather quick to correct him. She says she's not a fan, but her familiarity with the series suggests otherwise. Could she be...a fellow geek?!
The anime stars:
Konomi Inagaki plays Kei Amane
Yū Serizawa plays Kotoko Ijichi
Shin Mita is directing the series at TMS Entertainment's number 6 Studio. Kazuhiko Inukai (Hokuto no Ken -Fist of the North Star-, Bakugan Battle Planet) is overseeing the series scripts. Rion Matsuda (Girlfriend, Girlfriend, Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Kō Satō is composing the music for the series.
The other staff members include:
- Art Director: Teruhiko Niita
- Color Key Artist: Ayaka Iwamoto
- CG Director: Atsushi Kimura
- Compositing Director of Photography: Yūsuke Noguchi
- Editing: Tomoki Nagasaka
Norishiro-chan and Yukiji Setsuda's Kizetsu Yūsha to Ansatsu Hime manga is also inspiring a television anime this past summer. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses. The manga debuted in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2022. Akita Shoten published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on December 8.
Source: Comic Natalie