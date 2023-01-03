ANN's Most Read News and Interest Articles of 2022

2022 was a very different year compared to 2021 and 2020. The pandemic continued, but it no longer dominated the headlines, and its effects were much less apparent in most of our readers' countries.

Although it didn't make the top ANN news itself, one of the biggest stories worldwide was, of course, the return to “life as usual,” or at least something closer to life as usual following two years of lockdowns and other restrictions. For the anime community, this meant the return of major anime cons, with Anime Expo attracting 105,000 unique attendees in July and Anime NYC attracting 55,000 individual attendees in November.

Sadly, 2022's top news articles were dominated by unfortunate news, with articles about the deaths of voice actor Billy Kametz , manwha artist Dubu , manga creator Koko Natsuki, and voice actress Hitomi Suzuki being 4 of the top 10 most-read news articles. You can read the full list here.

Kametz's death ranks as the most-read news article on ANN of all time, supplanting the previously most-read article announcing Dragon Ball Super back in 2015.

Aside from these somber articles, two other topics stood out in the news: the consolidation of Crunchyroll and Funimation under the Crunchyroll brand and various articles about VTuber Uruha Rushia's dismissal from hololive.

The rise of Disney+ , which has become a powerhouse with all of its in-house properties (i.e., Marvel & Star Wars), as a global anime streaming platform is a story to watch in the coming years.

Speaking of global stories, a huge shout out to all of ANN's new international readers. While it didn't make the published Top 20 list, it's very rewarding to see stories about Indian theatrical releases making it into our Top 30 news articles of the year. New readers in North America and abroad have helped push ANN to new traffic heights, with just under 10 million unique visitors a month coming to the site. We expect to cross the 10 million mark for the first time this month. So thank you for your support!

Here's the list of the top 20 news and interest articles of 2022:

ANN's Most Read News and Interest Articles of 2022



Image via Billy Kametz 's Twitter account

Top 10 'Fun' Interest Articles



© 1997, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. CHARACTER DESIGN: TETSUYA NOMURA / ROBERTO FERRARI

ANN's Most Read Features of 2022