Spy×Family Anime Premieres With 3.1% Rating

Show's related terms trended on Twitter after Saturday premiere

The first episode of the television anime of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga earned a 3.1% rating when it premiered on Saturday at 11:00 p.m. JST.

In addition, the terms "SPY_FAMILY," "Anya," "Yor-san," and "Loid" (the latter three are main characters for the anime) trended on Twitter in Japan when the episode aired.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Kazuhiro Furuhashi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC , Rurouni Kenshin , Getbackers , 2019 Dororo ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio and CloverWorks . Kazuaki Shimada ( The Promised Neverland ) is designing the characters, and [K]NoW_NAME ( Fairy gone , Dorohedoro , Sakura Quest ) is the music producer.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Shueisha is offering the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service on the same day. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web