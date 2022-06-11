Voice Actor Billy Kametz Passes Away at 35

Voice actor of Josuke, Naofumi revealed stage IV colon cancer diagnosis in April

The organizers of the GoFundMe campaign for voice actor Billy Kametz revealed on Saturday that Kametz passed away on June 9 of colon cancer. He was 35.

Kametz had revealed in late April that he had been diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer. He said at the time that he was taking a break from voiceover work and that other voice actors would replace him for current and ongoing roles. He also said at the time he was moving back to Pennsylvania to be with his family.

A GoFundMe campaign launched on his behalf a few days after his announcement. The campaign stated the money raised would go toward travel, insurance costs, medical bills not covered by insurance, and everyday life necessities. As of press time the campaign has earned US$175,126 of the US$150,000 goal. The organizers of the campaign added they will close the campaign on June 14, stating anything contributed that hadn't already been used for Kametz's treatments would go toward his celebration of life and funeral. Kametz's family will hold a viewing on June 15 and a funeral on June 18.

Kametz's family stated they would also appreciate contributions to the Colon Cancer Coalition in Kametz's honor.

Kametz was born on March 22, 1987 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. His obituary stated Kametz had dreamed of becoming an actor since early childhood, and he got his break with Disney as an entertainment staff member on a Disney cruise line. He later played the role of Aladdin in Disneyland's Musical Spectacular.

Kametz's voice roles include Josuke in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Naofumi in The Rising of The Shield Hero , Galo in Promare , White Blood Cell in Cells at Work! , and Rui in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba .

Image via Billy Kametz 's Twitter account