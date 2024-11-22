Who is DAN DA DAN Heartthrob Ken Takakura?

“I am an awkward fellow, after all.”

These are the words that make Momo Ayase's heart swoon in Yukinobu Tatsu 's romantic paranormal phenomenon DAN DA DAN . Originally uttered by the man of her dreams, classic film actor Ken Takakura , these words eventually catch her off-guard when repeated by her UFO-obsessed classmate Okarun, whose real name happens to also be Ken Takakura .

© 2021 by Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA Inc.

Ken Takakura

The Yakuza

Black Rain

Mr. Baseball

But who is the real? I wouldn't blame you for not knowing, because despite appearing in a handful of American films such as Sydney Pollack's(1974), Ridley Scott's(1989), and the probably-doesn't-hold-up-these-days Tom Selleck picture(1992), Takakura never quite permeated the English-speaking world's consciousness the wayorhas.

However, Ken Takakura (1913-2014), known affectionately as “Ken-san” by fans, is a household name in Japan. He is one of the country's most celebrated actors, having won a record-holding four “Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role” Japan Academy Prizes for starring in The Yellow Handkerchief (1978), A Distant Cry From Spring (1981), Station (1982), and Poppoya (1999). These lauded roles are dramatic tear-jerkers that draw on Takakura's pathos, but he became an icon much earlier in his career.

The roles that Takakura is most commonly associated with are from his work in the 1960s yakuza genre ninkyo eiga. These “chivalry films” are heroic tales of scrupulous yakuza who adhere closely to their code of honor or “jingi.” These tragic heroes withstand many hardships to uphold the jingi, but when they witness too many others suffering at the hands of less honorable yakuza, they inevitably can take it no more, resulting in a glorious raid on their enemy's headquarters. The infinite horde of guys with knives and blood-soaked paper doors of a ninkyo eiga finale may look familiar to those who have seen Quentin Tarantino 's Kill Bill: Vol. 1 which features a similar scene. These films are formulaic, but cathartic and comforting to those who adore them, and the genre was the most popular of its day. Takakura was the king of the ninkyo eiga era appearing in films like the popular Brutal Tales of Chivalry movies and the 18-film Abashiri Prison series. The latter was Takakura's breakout role, a prison escape action film directed by the future master of cult cinema, Teruo Ishii . Ironically, only the first Abashiri Prison entry takes place in prison, but as Gintama taught us (about the American TV series Prison Break ), “The Name Works Once You Realize That Society Is A Prison.” The DAN DA DAN anime pays tribute to this genre with the BGM at the opening of episode 2, which resembles the melodies of their passionate theme songs, often sung by Takakura himself.

© 2021 by Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA Inc.

Takakura is thought of as kind of a “man's man” actor — a stoic tough guy. He was quite muscular, his handsome face only became more distinguished with age, and the finale of many of his films featured him taking on entire yakuza clans with might and determination. However, his eyes contain a real vulnerability and sensitivity. This gives his characters depth, even in cases where he was stuck with flatly-written, by-the-numbers characters. I believe this quality is the real secret to his success.

Ayase's cherished quote from Ken-san, “I am an awkward fellow, after all,” is well remembered by the public, but it didn't originate from one of his films. It is a line from a series of advertisements for Nippon Life Insurance , where he admits his clumsiness, but assures the viewer that happiness is obtainable. Takakura was somewhat awkward in real life. He was known for being friendly and affable, but famously did not like filming romantic scenes, and once he had enough clout to make such requests, he often had them removed from the films he starred in. Perhaps this discomfort is a quality he shares with DAN DA DAN 's Okarun!

© 2021 by Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA Inc. © 2021 by Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA Inc.

In the DAN DA DAN bonus chapter “Profoundly Mysterious Kick-the-Can Battle,” numbered as chapter 26.1 by Viz, Ayase gets her hands on a special edition DVD of Golgo 13 , the 1973 live-action film directed by Junya Sato and starring her beloved Ken Takakura . In fact, Golgo 13 manga author Takao Saitō has pointed to Takakura as an inspiration for the character, so it is fitting that he was cast in the role. Fans eternally will debate whether Takakura was best in the part, or if that honor goes to Shinichi “Sonny” Chiba, who portrayed the assassin in 1977's Golgo 13: Assignment Kowloon . I believe that Takakura isn't quite the ideal fit because of the sensitivity mentioned above. However, the film is still a compelling thriller and a rare Japanese-Iranian coproduction, giving it a little extra novelty. I'm sure we know which of the two Momo prefers.

Until recently, Takakura's Japanese filmography has been sadly underrepresented in North America. However, with the rise of boutique home video publishers, Japanese film has had a new international resurgence. Takakura's films have slowly become more available than ever for English speakers. If you'd like to become as enamored with Ken-san as DAN DA DAN 's Miss Ayase, here are a few titles to put on your watchlist: