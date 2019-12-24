Naruto, Samurai 8 Will be Available on Free Comic Book Day 2020

Free Comic Book Day announced its full lineup of titles for 2020 on Thursday. Naruto (written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto ) and Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru (written by Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Akira Ōkubo ) will be available to sample as Silver Sponsor titles from Viz Media on May 2.

Other manga titles represented are Akira Himekawa 's The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Hideki Gotō's Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show from Viz . Tokyopop will put out Mi Tagawa's The Fox and the Little Tanuki . Kodansha Comics will release a sampler of Kanata Konami 's Sue and Tai-chan .

Other titles of interest for fans of Japanese manga include Stan Sakai 's Usagi Yojimbo , as well as Bibi & Miyu by Hirara Natsume and Olivia Vieweg. The samplers are put out by IDW Publishing and Tokyopop respectively. Udon Entertainment will put out Street Fighter #100 Ryu vs Chun Li by Siu Chong Panzer.

Every year, Free Comic Book Day allows fans to obtain a selection of free comic book titles at participating comic book shops worldwide. For 2019, comic shop retailers chose 47 titles to showcase: 12 Gold Sponsor comics and 35 Silver Sponsor comics. A complete listing of all the participating titles is available at the Free Comic Book Day website.

Source: Press Release December 19