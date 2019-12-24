Interest
Naruto, Samurai 8 Will be Available on Free Comic Book Day 2020
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Free Comic Book Day announced its full lineup of titles for 2020 on Thursday. Naruto (written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto) and Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru (written by Masashi Kishimoto and illustrated by Akira Ōkubo) will be available to sample as Silver Sponsor titles from Viz Media on May 2.
Other manga titles represented are Akira Himekawa's The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Hideki Gotō's Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show from Viz. Tokyopop will put out Mi Tagawa's The Fox and the Little Tanuki. Kodansha Comics will release a sampler of Kanata Konami's Sue and Tai-chan.
Other titles of interest for fans of Japanese manga include Stan Sakai's Usagi Yojimbo, as well as Bibi & Miyu by Hirara Natsume and Olivia Vieweg. The samplers are put out by IDW Publishing and Tokyopop respectively. Udon Entertainment will put out Street Fighter #100 Ryu vs Chun Li by Siu Chong Panzer.
Every year, Free Comic Book Day allows fans to obtain a selection of free comic book titles at participating comic book shops worldwide. For 2019, comic shop retailers chose 47 titles to showcase: 12 Gold Sponsor comics and 35 Silver Sponsor comics. A complete listing of all the participating titles is available at the Free Comic Book Day website.
Source: Press Release December 19