Kana Hanazawa, Yuuki Kaji to Narrate Kōhaku Music Program

Voice actors Kana Hanazawa and Yuuki Kaji will narrate NHK 's 70th Kōhaku Uta Gassen ("Red and White Song Contest") contest on New Year's Eve. Hanazawa and Kaji will voice over various playback videos and images during the program.

Hanazawa is a prolific voice actress who has appeared in Cells at Work! , A Place Further Than the Universe , Teekyū , the Monogatari series, Psycho-Pass , and more. Kaji is equally popular and has voiced Shōto Todoroki in My Hero Academia , Meliodas in The Seven Deadly Sins , Eren in Attack on Titan , among others.

The Kōhaku Uta Gassen is Japan's most-watched music television program. The yearly New Year's Eve contest pits two teams of female singers (the red team) and male singers (the white team) against each other. The your name. theme song performers RADWIMPS and YOSHIKI Feat. KISS won't compete but will have a special performance as part of the program. This year's competition will be broadcast on NHK General from 7:15pm to 11:45pm.

Source: Comic Natalie