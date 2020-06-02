Evangelion Eye Drops Will Open Humanity's Eyes

Eva -themed razor blades also announced

Eight years ago, the Japanese company Santen Pharmaceutical held a "Human Refreshment Project" promotion featuring characters from the Evangelion series for their Sante FX line of medicated eye drops. Now they're back with "The New Humanity Awakening Project," which sets out to open humanity's eyes with the help of their eye drops.

The company released an ad for their new line of products on Monday, featuring Misato Katsuragi voice actress Kotono Mitsuishi .

The packaging comes in four varieties to choose from, depending on which character you want: Shinji, Asuka, Rei, or Kaworu.

In other Evangelion merchandising news, the company which sponsored the legendary ads of Gendo Ikari shaving has now returned after five years with more collaboration razors. Schick's Hydro 5 designs based on Shinji, Asuka, and NERV went on sale in select stores in Japan last month, and you can check out their latest ad below:

The tie-in products were announced to commemorate the release of the fourth and final Evangelion rebuild film, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), which was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27 until it was delayed indefinitely due to concerns over COVID-19 and its spread inside and outside of Japan.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Sora News 24 (Krista Rogers)