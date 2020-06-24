Dōkyūsei Creator Asumiko Nakamura Gets 20th Anniversary Exhibit in Tokyo in Fall

Dōkyūsei creator Asumiko Nakamura is getting a 20th anniversary exhibit in Tokyo in fall this year. The exhibit will display art from throughout Nakamura's entire manga career, along with production materials such as plot drafts, sketches, and manga outlines.

The exhibit will be located on the 6th floor of the Ikebukuro Parco building. The exhibit will sell an official book compiling Nakamura's artwork, and there will be photo spots for Dōkyūsei and All about J . The Cafe Address located on the same floor will sell food and drink items based on Dōkyūsei , All about J , and Ōkoku Monogatari .

Nakamura's Dōkyūsei manga inspired the Doukyusei -Classmates- anime film, which opened in Japan in February 2016. Nakamura published the original manga in Japan in 2006 in one compiled volume. The series was followed by the spinoff Sora to Hara and sequels Sotsugyōsei (Graduates) and O.B. . Digital Manga Guild has licensed Dōkyūsei and Sotsugyōsei in English.

Source: Comic Natalie