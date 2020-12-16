Japan's 47 Prefectures Pick Their Favorite Anime Set in Their Local Area

On Friday, the Sony Life insurance company released its yearly data report on the 47 prefectures of Japan. The report includes survey data of residents' favorite anime series set in their local area. Pop culture website Futabanet released the survey results below:

Futabanet highlighted how both mainstream anime titles such as Sazae-san and Crayon Shin-chan are represented on the list, along with anime that have recently promoted pilgrimage visits such as Laid-Back Camp and Zombie Land Saga . It also pointed out that the reason why the Miyazaki Prefecture did not have a representative anime is because only two television stations are available in the prefecture, making it very hard to watch anime there.

It is not as if the prefecture is entirely lacking in anime representation; Miyazaki is briefly depicted in a field trip episode from Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow .

Source: Futabanet via Otakomu