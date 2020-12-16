Interest
Japan's 47 Prefectures Pick Their Favorite Anime Set in Their Local Area
posted on by Kim Morrissy
On Friday, the Sony Life insurance company released its yearly data report on the 47 prefectures of Japan. The report includes survey data of residents' favorite anime series set in their local area. Pop culture website Futabanet released the survey results below:
- Hokkaido: Golden Kamuy
- Aomori: Flying Witch
- Iwate: Haikyu!!
- Miyagi: Haikyu!!
- Akita: Tsurikichi Sampei
- Yamagata: Only Yesterday
- Fukushima: Masamune Datenicle
- Ibaraki: Girls und Panzer
- Tochigi: Marronni☆Yell
- Gunma: You Don't Know Gunma Yet
- Saitama: Crayon Shin-chan
- Chiba: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
- Tokyo: Sazae-san
- Kanagawa: Slam Dunk
- Niigata: Dokaben
- Toyama: Wolf Children
- Ishikawa: Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow
- Fukui: Chihayafuru
- Yamanashi: Laid-Back Camp
- Nagano: Summer Wars
- Gifu: your name.
- Shizuoka: Chibi Maruko-chan
- Aichi: Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki
- Mie: Looking Up At The Half-Moon
- Shiga: K-ON!
- Kyoto: Sound! Euphonium
- Osaka: Jarinko Chie
- Hyogo: The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
- Nara: Beyond the Boundary
- Wakayama: Bincho-tan
- Tottori: Free!
- Shimane: Eagle Talon
- Okayama: Tenchi Muyo!
- Hiroshima: In This Corner of the World
- Yamaguchi: Mai Mai Miracle
- Tokushima: Ohenro
- Kagawa: Poco's Udon World
- Ehime: Spirited Away
- Kochi: Ocean Waves
- Fukuoka: Ocean Waves
- Saga: Zombie Land Saga
- Nagasaki: Barakamon
- Kumamoto: Natsume's Book of Friends
- Oita: Detroit Metal City
- Miyazaki: N/A
- Kagoshima: Umi Monogatari
- Okinawa: Haitai Nanafa
Futabanet highlighted how both mainstream anime titles such as Sazae-san and Crayon Shin-chan are represented on the list, along with anime that have recently promoted pilgrimage visits such as Laid-Back Camp and Zombie Land Saga. It also pointed out that the reason why the Miyazaki Prefecture did not have a representative anime is because only two television stations are available in the prefecture, making it very hard to watch anime there.
It is not as if the prefecture is entirely lacking in anime representation; Miyazaki is briefly depicted in a field trip episode from Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow.