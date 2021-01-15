Crunchyroll Reveals Most Watched Anime of 2020 by Region

Crunchyroll revealed its most-watched anime of 2020 by region, along with other viewership trends of the year.

The most commonly appearing titles from throughout the world are as follows:

The most-watched titles by region are also listed below (note that they aren't listed in order):

North America

Jujutsu Kaisen

My Hero Academia

South & Central America

My Hero Academia

Attack on Titan Final Season

Final Season The God of High School

Jujutsu Kaisen

Black Clover

Tower of God

Europe

My Hero Academia

Jujutsu Kaisen

The God of High School

Tower of God

Black Clover

Middle East & North Africa

Jujutsu Kaisen

Black Clover

Africa

Jujutsu Kaisen

The God of High School

Black Clover

Asia

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Jujutsu Kaisen

Onyx Equinox

The God of High School

Tower of God

Black Clover

Oceania

Jujutsu Kaisen

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Black Clover

Tower of God

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

Crunchyroll noted that Antarctica's top 2020 anime was The God of High School . It also noted that the prominence of Jujutsu Kaisen in so many of the most populous countries in the world is all the more impressive when considering that the title only started airing in October.

Source: Press Release