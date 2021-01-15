Interest
Crunchyroll Reveals Most Watched Anime of 2020 by Region

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen among the most commonly appearing titles

Crunchyroll revealed its most-watched anime of 2020 by region, along with other viewership trends of the year.

The most commonly appearing titles from throughout the world are as follows:

The most-watched titles by region are also listed below (note that they aren't listed in order):

North America

  • Jujutsu Kaisen
  • My Hero Academia

South & Central America

  • My Hero Academia
  • Attack on Titan Final Season
  • The God of High School
  • Jujutsu Kaisen
  • Black Clover
  • Tower of God

Europe

  • My Hero Academia
  • Jujutsu Kaisen
  • The God of High School
  • Tower of God
  • Black Clover

Middle East & North Africa

  • Jujutsu Kaisen
  • Black Clover

Africa

  • Jujutsu Kaisen
  • The God of High School
  • Black Clover

Asia

  • Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
  • Jujutsu Kaisen
  • Onyx Equinox
  • The God of High School
  • Tower of God
  • Black Clover

Oceania

  • Jujutsu Kaisen
  • Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
  • Black Clover
  • Tower of God
  • Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

Crunchyroll noted that Antarctica's top 2020 anime was The God of High School. It also noted that the prominence of Jujutsu Kaisen in so many of the most populous countries in the world is all the more impressive when considering that the title only started airing in October.

Source: Press Release

