Magu-chan: God of Destruction Gets In On Jujutsu Kaisen ED Trend

Animator Shiromeshi reimagined the manga series Magu-chan: God of Destruction ( Hakaishin Magu-chan ) in the style of Jujutsu Kaisen 's first ending sequence. The fan-made video shows the main characters, including the "terrifying" god of destruction Magu. The character can be seen trying out his favorite activities and attempting to mimic the stylish moves of the JJK crew.

Both Viz Media and Shueisha added Kei Kamiki 's Magu-chan: God of Destruction in English on their respective Shonen Jump and MANGA Plus services in English on June 22, 2020. The manga launched in the 29th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan on the same day.

Shueisha describes the manga:

The God of Destruction Magu Menueku has been summoned by the Chaos Cult. Humanity's last hope is the honorable Holy Knights! The battle to save mankind...took place hundreds of years ago... But now a girl out in the country named Ruru releases the legendary god of destruction who had been trapped in a magical jewel! Will the natto-eating, destruction beam-blasting Magu-chan fill the world with complete chaos? This heart-warming, destructive comedy series is ready to explode onto the scene!