Jujutsu Kaisen's Cursed Finger Is Now a Chocolate Snack

In the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga series, Ryōmen Sukuna's cursed finger drives the plot into motion. Now it's possible for fans to recreate Sukuna's finger as a delectable chocolate snack.

Bandai is selling a silicon rubber tray specially for making chocolate or ice. The makers recommend that you use almonds for the nails to really amp up the realism. (The package does not include chocolate, almonds, ice, or other decorative additions.) The tray comes in a wooden box styled like the container that stored Sukuna's finger in the anime.

The item can be pre-ordered in Japan from Premium Bandai for 3,780 yen (approximately US$34).

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web