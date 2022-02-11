"Rengoku" Donates 100,000 Yen to Saitama's Fujimi City Hall

The patron wrote on the outside of the envelope, "Please use for the good of the people."

An unknown do-gooder donated 100,000 yen (about US$860) to Fujimi City Hall under the moniker "Kyōjurō Rengoku." City staff announced on February 9 that the cash was dropped off in an envelope in the municipal building's comment box. The patron wrote on the outside of the envelope, "Please use for the good of the people."

Kyōjurō Rengoku is a beloved character from the popular anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba . He was featured prominently in the blockbuster Mugen Train film and is known for his enthusiastic and supportive big brother-like personality.

The City of Fujimi plans to use donation for social welfare projects, including support for the elderly and disabled.

Last year, another mysterious benefactor donated 100 masks to a nursing school in Iwate Prefecture. They identified themselves as "Inosuke Hashibira."

Source: Kyodo News via Livedoor News