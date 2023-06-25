BEASTARS Manga, Italian Band Måneskin Get Collaboration Music Video

Footage of manga set to Måneskin's song "Timezone"

Italian rock band Måneskin unveiled a new animated music video for their song "Timezone" last Monday, with the song set to footage of panels from Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga animated in motion comic style. The music video is the second collaboration between the manga and the band, after Itagaki drew an illustration (seen below the video) of the band alongside the manga's characters in October last year.

(Warning: The below song features adult language.)



© 板垣巴留（秋田書店）2017

Both the band and Itagaki offered a comment on the new collaboration.

From Måneskin:

“We're so so happy because our collaboration with BEASTARS is finally out. So our music is gonna meet the anime work. We're very very happy with the results. And we can't wait to show you. We really hope that you gonna enjoy.”

From Paru Itagaki :

“I was deeply moved and grateful to see the works from my hammering-away days flowing one after another over Måneskin's music. I hope everyone enjoys the video. When you come back to Japan in December, make sure you enjoy great Japanese food. I recommend going to the izakaya (casual drinking/dining place)!“

Måneskin is an Italian rock band composed of vocalist Damiano David, guitarist Thomas Raggi, bassist Victoria De Angelis, and drummer Ethan Torchio. They rose to prominence and international stardom after earning top spots in the Italian talent show X Factor in 2017 and the Eurovision Song Contest for Italy in 2021. The band's latest album, Rush! , debuted on January 20, with "Timezone" featured as the third song on the album.

The first BEASTARS television anime debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered in January 2021 and again aired in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. Netflix debuted the second season outside Japan in July 2021. The anime will have a final season.

